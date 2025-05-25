Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 50,924 Shares of High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI – Free Report) by 8,334.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,924 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of High Tide worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of High Tide by 142.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 839,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 493,300 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of High Tide in the fourth quarter worth about $1,605,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of High Tide by 755.4% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 240,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 212,197 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of High Tide in the fourth quarter worth about $451,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of High Tide by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 53,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 17,837 shares during the last quarter. 4.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get High Tide alerts:

High Tide Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ HITI opened at $2.28 on Friday. High Tide Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $3.62. The company has a market cap of $184.76 million, a PE ratio of -76.00 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.62.

High Tide Company Profile

High Tide ( NASDAQ:HITI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). High Tide had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $100.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.83 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that High Tide Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. It operates licensed retail cannabis stores; and provides data analytics services. In addition, the company manufactures and distributes consumption accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for High Tide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Tide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.