Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 93 Shares of Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Free Report) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 643 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Willis Lease Finance were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WLFC. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Willis Lease Finance during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 34,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $1,204,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 934.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Lease Finance alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Scott B. Flaherty sold 1,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.90, for a total value of $263,015.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,296 shares in the company, valued at $11,842,686.40. The trade was a 2.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Austin Chandler Willis sold 3,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total value of $544,479.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,644 shares in the company, valued at $32,612,556.08. The trade was a 1.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,465 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,074. 57.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WLFC

Willis Lease Finance Trading Down 0.6%

NASDAQ WLFC opened at $131.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a twelve month low of $58.63 and a twelve month high of $235.43. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.84 and its 200 day moving average is $181.53.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($2.20). Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 18.56%. The company had revenue of $157.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.00 million.

Willis Lease Finance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Willis Lease Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.85%.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Lease Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Lease Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.