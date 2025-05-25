Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Veris Residential by 11,246.7% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Veris Residential by 824.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Veris Residential in the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Veris Residential in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Veris Residential by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VRE shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Veris Residential from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Veris Residential in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Veris Residential Trading Down 1.3%

VRE opened at $14.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.38. Veris Residential, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.84 and a 1-year high of $18.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.24.

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Veris Residential had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $67.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.24 million. Analysts expect that Veris Residential, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veris Residential Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Veris Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

Veris Residential Company Profile

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today’s residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

