Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 18,724,063 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,724,063 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BE. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 291.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 120.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total value of $29,755.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 229,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,568,374.98. This represents a 0.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Satish Chitoori sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $25,591.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,482,479.04. This trade represents a 0.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,375 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,445. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Bloom Energy from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Bloom Energy from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.97.

Bloom Energy Trading Up 6.2%

Shares of BE stock opened at $19.50 on Friday. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $29.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.99. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -34.82 and a beta of 3.25.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.10. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 20.32% and a negative net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $326.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

