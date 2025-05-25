Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 2,299 Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,299 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,024,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 119,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 19,859 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 7,417 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP raised its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 12,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $9,312,000. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ARCT. Wall Street Zen raised Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. BTIG Research set a $48.00 target price on Arcturus Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.80.

Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARCT opened at $12.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.99. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.04 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.88 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 2.36.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $1.06. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.39% and a negative net margin of 36.39%. The firm had revenue of $29.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.