Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 2,893 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 52.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,893 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in National Grid during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in National Grid by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 9,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the last quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC raised its holdings in National Grid by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in National Grid by 5,134.3% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 330,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,651,000 after purchasing an additional 324,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in National Grid by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 95,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Get National Grid alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on NGG. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of National Grid from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Grid presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

National Grid Stock Performance

Shares of NGG stock opened at $74.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.63. National Grid plc has a 52 week low of $54.24 and a 52 week high of $74.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.96 and a 200-day moving average of $63.78.

National Grid Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.0345 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.65%.

National Grid Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.