Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 37,960 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 96.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 37,960 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Ameren by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameren in the 4th quarter worth $317,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Ameren by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 82,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,808 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Ameren in the 4th quarter worth $19,367,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ameren by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ameren from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ameren from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. KeyCorp raised shares of Ameren from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ameren from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameren in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameren currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.90.

Ameren Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of AEE stock opened at $96.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.00 and its 200-day moving average is $95.22. The stock has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.51. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $69.39 and a 52-week high of $104.10.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameren

In other Ameren news, insider Shawn E. Schukar sold 4,743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total value of $492,275.97. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,966,471.94. This represents a 7.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.37, for a total transaction of $557,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,781.28. This represents a 11.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

