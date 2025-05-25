Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 54,631 Shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) by 72.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,631 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LegalZoom.com were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Quantessence Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

LegalZoom.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LZ opened at $9.28 on Friday. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.33 and a 52-week high of $10.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.18 and a 200 day moving average of $8.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 71.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LegalZoom.com ( NASDAQ:LZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. LegalZoom.com had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The business had revenue of $183.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of LegalZoom.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LegalZoom.com presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.64.

About LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company’s platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

