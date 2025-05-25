Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 6 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 482,040.2% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 419,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,117,000 after buying an additional 419,375 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth $834,556,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth $471,629,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 6,083.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 90,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,281,000 after purchasing an additional 89,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,033,000 after purchasing an additional 77,015 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $3,811.00 price target on AutoZone in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AutoZone from $3,830.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $4,200.00 price target on AutoZone and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $3,763.00 target price on AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,966.76.

NYSE:AZO opened at $3,829.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,687.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,448.47. The company has a market cap of $64.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.44. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,728.97 and a 52-week high of $3,916.81.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $28.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.11 by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 53.89%. As a group, equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,610.00, for a total transaction of $10,288,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,555,640. The trade was a 49.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,660.00, for a total value of $17,568,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,940. This trade represents a 96.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,521 shares of company stock valued at $42,177,331. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

