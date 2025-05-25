Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 94,005 Shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Free Report) by 75.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,426 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 94,005 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in OraSure Technologies were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OSUR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 202.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,821 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,234 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in OraSure Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in OraSure Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in OraSure Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in OraSure Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OraSure Technologies Stock Down 1.9%

OraSure Technologies stock opened at $2.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.50 million, a PE ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.42. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $4.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day moving average of $3.51.

OraSure Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, March 24th that allows the company to repurchase $40.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to reacquire up to 15.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OSUR. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of OraSure Technologies in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th.

In other OraSure Technologies news, CFO Kenneth J. Mcgrath acquired 64,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.15 per share, with a total value of $201,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 371,013 shares in the company, valued at $1,168,690.95. This trade represents a 20.85% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Kenny acquired 47,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.17 per share, for a total transaction of $151,079.03. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,800.55. This represents a 204.93% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 190,284 shares of company stock worth $600,348 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

