Lazard Asset Management LLC Takes $156,000 Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 164.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th.

MDU Resources Group Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of MDU stock opened at $17.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.72. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.23 and a twelve month high of $20.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.59.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $674.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. MDU Resources Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.31%.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

