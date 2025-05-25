Lazard Asset Management LLC Takes Position in TSS, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSSI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TSS, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSSI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in TSS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in TSS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $604,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in TSS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in TSS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,031,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in TSS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000.

Get TSS alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of TSS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

TSS Stock Performance

TSSI stock opened at $13.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.76 million, a P/E ratio of 73.23 and a beta of 0.95. TSS, Inc. has a one year low of $1.47 and a one year high of $18.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.27.

TSS (NASDAQ:TSSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $98.96 million during the quarter. TSS had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 87.89%.

TSS Profile

(Free Report)

TSS, Inc offers planning, design, engineering, construction management, commissioning and maintenance services. It provides these services primarily for specialized facilities such as data centers, communications rooms, call centers, laboratories, trading floors, network operations centers, medical facilities and similar environments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TSS, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TSS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TSS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.