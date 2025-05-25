Lazard Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) by 78.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,247 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Ultra Clean by 107.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ultra Clean by 694.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in Ultra Clean by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Ultra Clean by 139.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UCTT shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Ultra Clean from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Ultra Clean from $40.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Ultra Clean from $48.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Ultra Clean Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of UCTT opened at $19.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.66 and a 12 month high of $56.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.12. The firm has a market cap of $899.82 million, a P/E ratio of 249.16, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.09.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Ultra Clean had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $518.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ultra Clean

In other news, insider Bill Bentinck purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.17 per share, with a total value of $75,510.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 60,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,693.15. The trade was a 5.20% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jamie J. Palfrey sold 9,500 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $182,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,465 shares in the company, valued at $584,928. This represents a 23.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

