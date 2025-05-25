Lazard Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Intergy Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Athena Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $261.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $214.77 and a 12 month high of $304.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $250.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.