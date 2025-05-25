Lazard Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 69.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,885 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HWKN. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hawkins by 155.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hawkins in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hawkins by 262.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Hawkins by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 948 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Defined Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Hawkins in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HWKN. Wall Street Zen lowered Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. CJS Securities began coverage on Hawkins in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Hawkins in a research note on Thursday, May 15th.

Hawkins Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of HWKN stock opened at $128.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.50. Hawkins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.88 and a 52-week high of $139.55.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $245.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.69 million. Hawkins had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 8.60%. On average, analysts predict that Hawkins, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hawkins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Hawkins’s payout ratio is 17.82%.

Hawkins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Featured Stories

