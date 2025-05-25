LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) by 96.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 115,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,664 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $10,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 112.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in LGI Homes by 801.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in LGI Homes by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in LGI Homes by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in LGI Homes by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on LGIH. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th.

LGI Homes Trading Down 0.3%

LGIH opened at $51.50 on Friday. LGI Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $50.49 and a one year high of $125.83. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 12.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.04.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.29). LGI Homes had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $351.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 1,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total value of $83,913.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,058,125.88. This represents a 3.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

