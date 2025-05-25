LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Free Report) by 51.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in LifeStance Health Group were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LFST. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 278.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,086,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,597,000 after acquiring an additional 5,949,438 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 87.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,524,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,390 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,689,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,781,000 after purchasing an additional 784,818 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,535,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 182.8% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 785,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after purchasing an additional 507,826 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on LFST. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.30.

LifeStance Health Group Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:LFST opened at $5.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -21.12 and a beta of 1.30. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.64 and a 52 week high of $8.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at LifeStance Health Group

In other LifeStance Health Group news, insider Lisa K. Miller sold 18,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $130,030.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 339,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,689. This represents a 5.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics in the United States. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

