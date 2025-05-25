Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Holdings Lifted by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 18,466.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Lincoln National by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,876,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,208,000 after acquiring an additional 56,614 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth $76,951,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,543,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,948,000 after purchasing an additional 708,584 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 301.2% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,522,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,759 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,258,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,907,000 after purchasing an additional 436,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Stock Down 0.9%

NYSE LNC opened at $32.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.06. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $27.58 and a 12 month high of $39.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.76, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.42.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. Lincoln National had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 25.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.82.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

