MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Shares Bought by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 63.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,517,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $846,656,000 after purchasing an additional 368,979 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,998,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $519,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,510 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $132,882,000 after acquiring an additional 6,784 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 850,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,513,000 after acquiring an additional 109,529 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,833,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Susan Ocampo sold 4,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $579,709.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,223,070 shares in the company, valued at $521,549,145. This represents a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 4,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.59, for a total value of $586,308.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,635,850.81. The trade was a 13.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 420,560 shares of company stock worth $51,836,937. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Trading Up 0.1%

MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $121.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.61. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.36. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.00 and a 1 year high of $152.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.23.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $235.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.04 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 13.05% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.