Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Shares Bought by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) by 122.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,917 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Magnite were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Magnite by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,605,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,593,000 after acquiring an additional 257,032 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Magnite in the fourth quarter worth about $122,986,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Magnite by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,030,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,918,000 after acquiring an additional 450,341 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Magnite by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,524,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,957,000 after acquiring an additional 170,532 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Magnite by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,756,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,458 shares during the period. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnite Stock Performance

Magnite stock opened at $15.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.07. Magnite, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 256.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.73.

Insider Activity

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Magnite had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $145.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sean Patrick Buckley sold 9,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total value of $152,455.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 347,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,464,507.62. This represents a 2.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian Gephart sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 132,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,544. This represents a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,469 shares of company stock valued at $919,285 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on MGNI. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Magnite from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Magnite from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Magnite from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Magnite from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.23.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

