Man Group plc Acquires New Position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 32,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVGW. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Calavo Growers during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Calavo Growers by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Calavo Growers during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Calavo Growers during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Calavo Growers by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James E. Snyder acquired 3,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.33 per share, for a total transaction of $74,959.29. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,312.81. This trade represents a 165.28% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael A. Browne acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.69 per share, with a total value of $142,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,675. This represents a 400.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 73,438 shares of company stock worth $1,771,303 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers Price Performance

Calavo Growers Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:CVGW opened at $25.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.00. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.30 and a twelve month high of $30.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.27 million, a PE ratio of -426.33 and a beta of 0.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Calavo Growers’s payout ratio is 148.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CVGW

About Calavo Growers

(Free Report)

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVGW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.