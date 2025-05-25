Man Group plc Acquires New Stake in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD)

Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 70,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LSPD. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 123,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 31,060 shares in the last quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in Lightspeed Commerce during the 4th quarter worth $579,000. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Lightspeed Commerce during the 4th quarter worth $1,295,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 37,065.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,181,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,333,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,319,000 after purchasing an additional 70,324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Up 6.8%

Shares of NYSE LSPD opened at $10.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.34 and a 52-week high of $18.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lightspeed Commerce ( NYSE:LSPD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $253.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.51 million. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 11.75% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lightspeed Commerce Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

LSPD has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.23.

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

