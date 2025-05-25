Man Group plc Acquires Shares of 12,205 Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APOG. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 77.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 27,904 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $824,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th.

Apogee Enterprises Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of APOG opened at $38.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $834.01 million, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $38.06 and a one year high of $87.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.63.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $345.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.82 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apogee Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 26.80%.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

Further Reading

