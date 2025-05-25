Man Group plc Acquires Shares of 391,085 HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE)

Man Group plc acquired a new stake in HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 391,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,000. Man Group plc owned 0.26% of HIVE Digital Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 16,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Tobam grew its stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 198.6% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 19,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 12,676 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 24.42% of the company’s stock.

Get HIVE Digital Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded HIVE Digital Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target (up previously from $8.00) on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on HIVE Digital Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on HIVE Digital Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.64.

HIVE Digital Technologies Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of NASDAQ HIVE opened at $1.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $347.08 million, a P/E ratio of -39.20 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a quick ratio of 10.41, a current ratio of 10.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.65. HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $5.54.

HIVE Digital Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HIVE Digital Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HIVE Digital Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.