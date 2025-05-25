Man Group plc Acquires Shares of 71,987 ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT)

Man Group plc acquired a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 71,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,000. Man Group plc owned about 0.26% of ClearPoint Neuro as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLPT. Barclays PLC increased its stake in ClearPoint Neuro by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ClearPoint Neuro by 58.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,612 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in ClearPoint Neuro by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 141,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro during the fourth quarter worth about $871,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of ClearPoint Neuro from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of ClearPoint Neuro from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ClearPoint Neuro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ CLPT opened at $11.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.80 and its 200-day moving average is $14.21. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $19.22. The firm has a market cap of $332.79 million, a P/E ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 1.03.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.07). ClearPoint Neuro had a negative net margin of 59.64% and a negative return on equity of 62.10%. The business had revenue of $8.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 million. Equities analysts expect that ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. It develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under magnetic resonance imaging guided interventions. The company offers ClearPoint system, an integrated system for the insertion of deep brain stimulation electrodes, biopsy needles, and laser catheters, as well as the infusion of pharmaceuticals into the brain.

