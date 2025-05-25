Man Group plc Boosts Holdings in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR)

Man Group plc lifted its stake in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Free Report) by 131.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,667 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,569 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Synchronoss Technologies were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNCR. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 603.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. 51.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SNCR opened at $6.50 on Friday. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $15.46. The stock has a market cap of $74.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average of $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Synchronoss Technologies ( NASDAQ:SNCR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.75. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $44.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

In other Synchronoss Technologies news, CEO Jeffrey George Miller sold 6,289 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $64,273.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,553,664.08. The trade was a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,804 shares of company stock valued at $164,418. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform that allows customers' subscribers to backup and protect, engage with, and manage their personal content.

