Man Group plc Boosts Stake in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Man Group plc grew its stake in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) by 283.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,293 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 769,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 432,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,673,000 after acquiring an additional 7,416 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 393,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,938,000 after acquiring an additional 24,605 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,988,000 after acquiring an additional 7,554 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 145.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 146,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,719,000 after acquiring an additional 86,423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

MGE Energy Stock Up 0.5%

MGEE stock opened at $89.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.72 and its 200 day moving average is $93.45. MGE Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $72.27 and a one year high of $109.22.

MGE Energy Announces Dividend

MGE Energy ( NASDAQ:MGEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $218.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.42 million. MGE Energy had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 10.18%. On average, research analysts forecast that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of MGE Energy from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of MGE Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

Insider Activity at MGE Energy

In other news, Director James G. Berbee purchased 446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $90.83 per share, for a total transaction of $40,510.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,451.56. This represents a 4.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

Featured Stories

