Man Group plc Boosts Stake in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)

Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Free Report) by 217.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,436 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Rush Street Interactive were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSI. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Rush Street Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rush Street Interactive

In other Rush Street Interactive news, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 193,905 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $2,061,210.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,599,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,999,347.18. This trade represents a 10.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Einar Roosileht sold 70,000 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.67, for a total value of $816,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 946,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,041,570.50. The trade was a 6.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 723,805 shares of company stock worth $7,957,809. Insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive Price Performance

Shares of RSI stock opened at $11.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -592.25 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.55 and a 200 day moving average of $12.79. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $16.78.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $262.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.90 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

