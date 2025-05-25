Man Group plc Boosts Stock Holdings in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Man Group plc boosted its stake in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 82.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSWI. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in CSW Industrials by 35,553.3% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 202,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,320,000 after acquiring an additional 201,587 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter worth $59,250,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter worth $18,197,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in CSW Industrials by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 102,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,147,000 after purchasing an additional 44,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CSW Industrials by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,852,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $653,638,000 after purchasing an additional 29,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CSWI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CSW Industrials from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CSW Industrials from $313.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $362.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSW Industrials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $347.00.

Insider Activity at CSW Industrials

In related news, CFO James E. Perry sold 145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.77, for a total value of $44,626.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,165,501.14. The trade was a 0.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert M. Swartz sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.21, for a total transaction of $61,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,091,729.99. This trade represents a 1.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,276 shares of company stock worth $3,093,736. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of CSWI stock opened at $300.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $302.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $339.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 0.96. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $248.90 and a twelve month high of $436.50.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $230.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.82 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 15.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 25th. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is 12.90%.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

