Man Group plc Cuts Position in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

Man Group plc trimmed its position in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 35.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,068 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Light & Wonder were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Light & Wonder alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark dropped their target price on Light & Wonder from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup upgraded Light & Wonder from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Light & Wonder from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Light & Wonder from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their target price on Light & Wonder from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.82.

Light & Wonder Price Performance

LNW stock opened at $86.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.46 and a 52-week high of $115.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.30.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.23). Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Light & Wonder’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Siobhan Lane sold 3,784 shares of Light & Wonder stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $398,720.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,239,533.98. This trade represents a 15.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vanja Kalabic sold 1,132 shares of Light & Wonder stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.41, for a total value of $118,192.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,720.56. The trade was a 18.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,867 shares of company stock worth $1,037,884 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Light & Wonder Company Profile

(Free Report)

Light & Wonder, Inc is a cross-platform global games company, which engages in the development of content and digital markets. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment includes the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of portfolio of gaming products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Light & Wonder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Light & Wonder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.