Man Group plc Decreases Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Man Group plc cut its stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 60.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,050 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,896 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in ITT were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ITT in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,433,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in ITT in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,762,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ITT by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 931,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $133,056,000 after acquiring an additional 360,123 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in ITT in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,614,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in ITT by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 755,915 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $108,005,000 after acquiring an additional 188,794 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ITT opened at $147.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.92. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.96. ITT Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.64 and a 1 year high of $161.13.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. ITT had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $913.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.351 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.26%.

ITT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of ITT from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of ITT from $181.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ITT from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of ITT from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ITT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.50.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

