Man Group plc Decreases Stock Holdings in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Man Group plc decreased its position in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,355 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,109 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.07% of First Busey worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Busey by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 565,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,317,000 after acquiring an additional 309,301 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of First Busey by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 671,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,825,000 after acquiring an additional 189,115 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of First Busey by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Busey in the fourth quarter worth about $1,294,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in First Busey by 81.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 135,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,516,000 after buying an additional 60,506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw purchased 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.70 per share, for a total transaction of $36,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 482,143 shares in the company, valued at $10,462,503.10. This represents a 0.35% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BUSE opened at $21.61 on Friday. First Busey Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.40 and a fifty-two week high of $28.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. First Busey had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $140.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.15 million. Analysts expect that First Busey Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Busey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is 93.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BUSE. Wall Street Zen raised shares of First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of First Busey in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of First Busey from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of First Busey from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of First Busey in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.80.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.

