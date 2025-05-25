Man Group plc Decreases Stock Holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Man Group plc decreased its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Free Report) by 39.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,796 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 41,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 41,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLYM. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Wedbush set a $17.00 price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.10.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE PLYM opened at $15.95 on Friday. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $24.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.87. The firm has a market cap of $726.26 million, a PE ratio of 797.25 and a beta of 1.11.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $45.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.69 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is currently 31.48%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Profile

(Free Report)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

See Also

