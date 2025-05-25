Man Group plc Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Man Group plc increased its stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Murphy USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,741,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 69.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 428,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $211,135,000 after buying an additional 176,308 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,777,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,864,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $935,465,000 after buying an additional 54,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 363.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 54,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,331,000 after buying an additional 42,712 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MUSA. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $555.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $550.00 to $554.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James cut shares of Murphy USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Melius Research raised shares of Murphy USA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $526.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Renee M. Bacon sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.58, for a total transaction of $939,160.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,783,200.66. This trade represents a 25.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeanne Linder Phillips sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.31, for a total transaction of $360,491.07. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,476.19. This trade represents a 25.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Murphy USA Stock Performance

NYSE MUSA opened at $444.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $474.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $491.69. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.59. Murphy USA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $424.03 and a fifty-two week high of $561.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($1.24). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 61.60%. Murphy USA’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.44%.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

