Man Group plc Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Man Group plc lessened its holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 716,951 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 52,747 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Chegg were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 4th quarter worth about $559,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 247.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,464,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,136 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 934,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 22,827 shares during the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 4th quarter worth about $2,055,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,765,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,722,000 after acquiring an additional 180,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHGG stock opened at $0.99 on Friday. Chegg, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $104.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHGG shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Chegg from $1.50 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a report on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of Chegg in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chegg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.70.

Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.

