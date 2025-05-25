Man Group plc Has $1.24 Million Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Man Group plc lowered its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 96.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 998,020 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 19,920,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,253,000 after purchasing an additional 882,417 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,785,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,707 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,233,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth about $88,033,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,315,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,241,000 after purchasing an additional 303,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total transaction of $183,766.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jonathan S. Halkyard acquired 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.17 per share, for a total transaction of $321,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 75,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,596.16. This represents a 15.23% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MGM Resorts International Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of MGM opened at $31.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.26. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $47.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.61.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 4.33%. MGM Resorts International’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 22.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MGM shares. BTIG Research lowered MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. JMP Securities lowered their price target on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.94.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

