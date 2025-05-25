Man Group plc Has $881,000 Stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Man Group plc decreased its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 97.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,564 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,496,909 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITUB. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,044,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $253,180,000 after buying an additional 27,559,997 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 311.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,584,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,898,000 after buying an additional 19,365,644 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,054,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,955,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,340,000 after buying an additional 4,694,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 48,018,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,173,000 after buying an additional 4,151,459 shares in the last quarter.
Itaú Unibanco Stock Performance
NYSE ITUB opened at $6.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.94 and a 200-day moving average of $5.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $6.85.
Itaú Unibanco Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.0024 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.82%.
About Itaú Unibanco
Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Itaú Unibanco
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Trade Desk Silences Critics; Recovery Looks Poised to Continue
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Booz Allen Hamilton Earnings: 3 Bullish Signals for BAH Stock
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- These ETFs Provide Easy Exposure to Growing International Markets
Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.