Man Group plc Has $886,000 Holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Man Group plc reduced its holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 34.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,481 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1,606.7% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 156.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 171.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Casella Waste Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $115.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 502.83, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.89. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.01 and a 52 week high of $121.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $417.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.64 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 4.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.67, for a total value of $237,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,347 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,578.49. This represents a 8.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Edmond Coletta sold 5,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total transaction of $662,879.16. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 150,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,888,083.74. This represents a 3.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CWST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.67.

Read Our Latest Report on CWST

Casella Waste Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.