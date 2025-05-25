Man Group plc Has $907,000 Stake in WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT)

Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report) by 297.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,669 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.06% of WisdomTree worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree by 532.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,031,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,409 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,440,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,122,000 after buying an additional 15,489 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,310,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,764,000 after buying an additional 119,762 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree by 139.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,345,000 after buying an additional 741,134 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree by 127.2% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,162,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,211,000 after buying an additional 651,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on WisdomTree from $9.75 to $8.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.42.

NYSE:WT opened at $9.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.92. WisdomTree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.47 and a fifty-two week high of $12.45.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The business had revenue of $108.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.47 million. WisdomTree had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

