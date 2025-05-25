Man Group plc Has $965,000 Holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX)

Man Group plc grew its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Free Report) by 342.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,263 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Straightline Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Amneal Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Tushar Bhikhubhai Patel sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $41,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,578,209 shares in the company, valued at $405,628,045.15. The trade was a 9.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gautam Patel sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $712,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,808,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,099,085.40. This represents a 4.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMRX shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

NASDAQ AMRX opened at $7.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.05. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $9.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 1.17.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 346.26%. The firm had revenue of $695.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.78 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

