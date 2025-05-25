Man Group plc Has $995,000 Stake in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL)

Man Group plc raised its position in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Free Report) by 242.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 93,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,939 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Accel Entertainment were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 11,304.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 483.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 6,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

Accel Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of ACEL stock opened at $11.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $948.40 million, a PE ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $12.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ACEL shares. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Accel Entertainment

Insider Buying and Selling at Accel Entertainment

In other Accel Entertainment news, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $275,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 323,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,557,716.35. The trade was a 7.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Harmer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 211,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,221,537.50. This trade represents a 2.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $671,000. 19.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Accel Entertainment

(Free Report)

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.