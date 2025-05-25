Man Group plc Has $999,000 Stock Holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Man Group plc decreased its holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,714 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Coupang were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Coupang by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 218,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after buying an additional 41,384 shares in the last quarter. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupang in the 4th quarter valued at $2,618,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupang in the 4th quarter valued at $349,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Coupang in the 4th quarter valued at $46,388,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coupang by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,366,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,949,000 after buying an additional 54,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Coupang alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CPNG shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Coupang from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho raised shares of Coupang to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.64.

Coupang Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:CPNG opened at $27.47 on Friday. Coupang, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $27.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $49.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.19, a P/E/G ratio of 52.20 and a beta of 1.08.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Coupang had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 billion. Coupang’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Pranam Kolari sold 9,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $222,925.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 177,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,223,978.10. This trade represents a 5.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc bought 650,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.86 per share, for a total transaction of $17,459,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,131,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,822,984.46. The trade was a 1.19% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,334,697 shares of company stock valued at $780,547,061 in the last 90 days. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Coupang

(Free Report)

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.