Man Group plc Increases Stock Holdings in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in National Bank were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in National Bank by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in National Bank by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in National Bank by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 20,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in National Bank by 503.1% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in National Bank by 815.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Get National Bank alerts:

National Bank Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NBHC opened at $36.52 on Friday. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $51.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

National Bank Increases Dividend

National Bank ( NYSE:NBHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.13). National Bank had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $102.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on National Bank from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on National Bank from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NBHC

About National Bank

(Free Report)

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.