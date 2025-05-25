Man Group plc Invests $1.04 Million in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 39,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clear Secure by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,526,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,718,000 after buying an additional 473,207 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Clear Secure by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,698,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,519,000 after acquiring an additional 501,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Clear Secure by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,322,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,999 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Clear Secure by 24,161.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,051,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Clear Secure by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,766,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,748 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Clear Secure from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Monday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clear Secure currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Clear Secure Stock Down 5.6%

NYSE:YOU opened at $24.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 1.25. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $38.88.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $211.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.02 million. Clear Secure had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 48.28%. Clear Secure’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Clear Secure Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio is 31.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clear Secure

In other Clear Secure news, Director Kenneth L. Cornick sold 315,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $7,896,086.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,935 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,673.70. This represents a 82.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 957,964 shares of company stock worth $24,155,799 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure Profile

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

