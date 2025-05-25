Man Group plc Invests $829,000 in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.05% of United Natural Foods as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 796.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 186.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. 87.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNFI. Wall Street Zen raised United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. CL King raised United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on United Natural Foods from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

United Natural Foods Stock Down 0.4%

UNFI opened at $29.32 on Friday. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.46 and a fifty-two week high of $34.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.63 and a 200-day moving average of $27.21.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.96 billion. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

United Natural Foods Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

