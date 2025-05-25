Man Group plc Lowers Holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Man Group plc decreased its holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 60.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,062 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 9,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 20,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Stock Down 1.1%

HWC stock opened at $54.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Hancock Whitney Co. has a twelve month low of $43.60 and a twelve month high of $62.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $367.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.12 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 11.56%. Research analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HWC has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

Insider Transactions at Hancock Whitney

In other news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $40,299.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,983.71. This trade represents a 3.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

Further Reading

