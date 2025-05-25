Man Group plc Lowers Stock Holdings in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Man Group plc lowered its stake in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 73.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,755 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 483,547 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CX. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in CEMEX by 7,200.6% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 49,622,009 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $279,868,000 after purchasing an additional 48,942,309 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CEMEX by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 36,836,513 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,293 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in CEMEX by 745.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 26,739,107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,809,000 after purchasing an additional 23,576,914 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in CEMEX by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 24,233,835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,679,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in CEMEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,056,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CEMEX stock opened at $7.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.58. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $4.89 and a 1 year high of $7.73. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.90.

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $186.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.59 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.0207 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. CEMEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

CX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered CEMEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CEMEX from $6.00 to $6.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on CEMEX from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CEMEX from $5.00 to $5.25 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised CEMEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.58.

About CEMEX

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

