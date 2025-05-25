Man Group plc Makes New $1.18 Million Investment in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 64,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,000. Man Group plc owned about 0.09% of A10 Networks as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in A10 Networks by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 275,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,070,000 after buying an additional 102,599 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in A10 Networks by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,479,989 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,632,000 after buying an additional 249,145 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in A10 Networks by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 117,788 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 34,801 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in A10 Networks during the 4th quarter worth $549,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in A10 Networks by 2,925.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 140,666 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 136,016 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

ATEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 10th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of A10 Networks in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Craig Hallum raised shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, A10 Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

NYSE:ATEN opened at $17.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.37. A10 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $21.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.99.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $66.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.63 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

