Man Group plc Makes New $851,000 Investment in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE)

Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 51,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000. Man Group plc owned 0.06% of Veris Residential as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Veris Residential by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,697,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,157,000 after buying an additional 331,354 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Veris Residential by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,149,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,742,000 after buying an additional 53,564 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Veris Residential by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,124,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,332,000 after buying an additional 21,713 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Veris Residential by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,024,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,674,000 after purchasing an additional 192,116 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Veris Residential by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,524,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,360,000 after purchasing an additional 501,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Veris Residential alerts:

Veris Residential Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VRE opened at $14.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -85.79, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Veris Residential, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.84 and a 1-year high of $18.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.38.

Veris Residential Dividend Announcement

Veris Residential ( NYSE:VRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Veris Residential had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $67.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.24 million. Research analysts predict that Veris Residential, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Veris Residential’s payout ratio is -100.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Veris Residential from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Veris Residential in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Veris Residential

Veris Residential Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today’s residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Veris Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veris Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.