Man Group plc Makes New Investment in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Man Group plc bought a new position in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 54,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,000. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.08% of Cars.com as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CARS. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Cars.com by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,178,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,021,000 after purchasing an additional 655,518 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Cars.com by 609.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 442,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,675,000 after buying an additional 380,439 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cars.com during the fourth quarter worth about $4,460,000. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,890,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Cars.com alerts:

Cars.com Trading Down 1.6%

NYSE CARS opened at $10.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.05. Cars.com Inc. has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $21.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $638.65 million, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cars.com ( NYSE:CARS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). Cars.com had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $179.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cars.com news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter bought 27,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.75 per share, with a total value of $299,602.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 844,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,082,642.75. This trade represents a 3.41% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on CARS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Cars.com from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Cars.com from $21.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Cars.com from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Cars.com in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.30.

View Our Latest Analysis on Cars.com

Cars.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.